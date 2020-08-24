Markstrom yielded five goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Markstrom didn't get much help from his teammates, and he was pulled in favor of Thatcher Demko midway through the third period. The Canucks' defense has been a problem in the playoffs -- Markstrom has seen an average of nearly 35 shots per game across 11 appearances. Against a Golden Knights offense averaging 3.89 goals per game during the playoffs, Markstrom will need to stand on his head to give the Canucks a chance.