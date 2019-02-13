Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod
Markstrom (lower body) will tend the twine for Wednesday's tilt in Anaheim.
Markstrom was a late scratch from Vancouver's most recent contest, but has recovered in time to face a reeling Ducks squad, who have lost seven in a row. Anaheim scored just eight times during their losing run, making Wednesday's matchup look like a favorable one for Markstrom.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Out versus Sharks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Impressive win over Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting seventh straight game•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses again on road•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Saddled with loss in DC•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...