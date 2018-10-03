Markstrom will start in goal Wednesday night for the season home opener facing the Flames, Patrick Johnson of The Province reports.

Markstrom will see shots from a team with a new direction. The Flames hired 2015 Jack Adams Award winner Bill Peters, who replaces Glen Gulutzan as the head coach. The Swedish net minder has posted a 57-79-19, 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage over 153 career starts and 169 games total.