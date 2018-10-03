Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod for opener
Markstrom will start in goal Wednesday night for the season home opener facing the Flames, Patrick Johnson of The Province reports.
Markstrom will see shots from a team with a new direction. The Flames hired 2015 Jack Adams Award winner Bill Peters, who replaces Glen Gulutzan as the head coach. The Swedish net minder has posted a 57-79-19, 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage over 153 career starts and 169 games total.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defeated in preseason finale•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting versus Arizona•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up four in preseason defeat•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending cage Monday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Serviceable against Kings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In action against Los Angeles•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...