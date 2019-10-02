Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod for Opening Night
Markstrom will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road matchup with the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Markstrom was pretty solid during the Canucks' exhibition schedule, posting a 2-1-0 record while recording a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage in three appearances. The 29-year-old Swede will look to secure his first win of the season in a road matchup with an Edmonton team that went 18-19-4 at home last year.
