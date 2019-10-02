Markstrom will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road matchup with the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Markstrom was pretty solid during the Canucks' exhibition schedule, posting a 2-1-0 record while recording a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage in three appearances. The 29-year-old Swede will look to secure his first win of the season in a road matchup with an Edmonton team that went 18-19-4 at home last year.