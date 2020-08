Markstrom will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 3 showdown with Vegas, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Markstrom was excellent in Vancouver's Game 2 win, stopping 38 of 40 shots to tie the series up at 1-1. With Vegas averaging 37 shots on goal per game in the first two games of the series, the 30-year-old will need to be on top of his game again to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.