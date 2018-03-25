Markstrom will man the crease in Dallas on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 Swede got the night off on Friday while Anders Nilsson allowed four goals in a loss to the Blues. Markstrom is still the clear No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks, even if his numbers don't impress. With a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage, Markstrom isn't a great play for standard or daily fantasy purposes.