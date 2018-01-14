Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Sunday
Markstrom will get the road start against Minnesota on Sunday.
Goaltending has been a liability for the Canucks at times, but Markstrom has played respectably of late, but he's lacked the offensive support to get the wins, posting a 1-1-1 record over his last three starts. The Wild haven't lost at home in regulation since Dec. 16, and since the Canucks have scored two or fewer goals in four of their last five games, Markstrom is a difficult start for Sunday's four-game slate.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Steals road win in Columbus•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Friday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers another loss against Washington•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing pucks from Capitals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 34 saves in losing effort•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Prepping to take on Leafs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...