Markstrom will get the road start against Minnesota on Sunday.

Goaltending has been a liability for the Canucks at times, but Markstrom has played respectably of late, but he's lacked the offensive support to get the wins, posting a 1-1-1 record over his last three starts. The Wild haven't lost at home in regulation since Dec. 16, and since the Canucks have scored two or fewer goals in four of their last five games, Markstrom is a difficult start for Sunday's four-game slate.