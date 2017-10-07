Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod
Markstrom will start between the pipes Saturday against Edmonton.
It's Opening Night for the Canucks and naturally they'll turn to Markstrom, their expected No. 1 netminder. Unfortunately for the 6-foot-6 Swede, a season debut against Connor McDavid and the Oilers certainly isn't ideal. After starting just 53 contests and posting an underwhelming .913 save percentage and 2.68 GAA over the last two seasons with Vancouver, the team is hoping the 27-year-old is ready to take on a full-time workload.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Deflects all 19 shots Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will split time in preseason opener•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Positive reports on knee ailment•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will be healthy soon•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will undergo knee surgery•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Could be shut down soon•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...