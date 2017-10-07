Markstrom will start between the pipes Saturday against Edmonton.

It's Opening Night for the Canucks and naturally they'll turn to Markstrom, their expected No. 1 netminder. Unfortunately for the 6-foot-6 Swede, a season debut against Connor McDavid and the Oilers certainly isn't ideal. After starting just 53 contests and posting an underwhelming .913 save percentage and 2.68 GAA over the last two seasons with Vancouver, the team is hoping the 27-year-old is ready to take on a full-time workload.