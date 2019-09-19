Markstrom will guard the goal during Thursday's preseason matchup with the Oilers, Sportsnet 650's Brendan Batchelor reports.

It isn't clear how much of the game Markstrom will play, but Thursday's contest will nonetheless give him an opportunity to shake off some rust following a lengthy offseason. The 29-year-old Swede is firmly entrenched as Vancouver's No. 1 netminder heading into the 2019-20 campaign.