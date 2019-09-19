Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Getting first taste of game action
Markstrom will guard the goal during Thursday's preseason matchup with the Oilers, Sportsnet 650's Brendan Batchelor reports.
It isn't clear how much of the game Markstrom will play, but Thursday's contest will nonetheless give him an opportunity to shake off some rust following a lengthy offseason. The 29-year-old Swede is firmly entrenched as Vancouver's No. 1 netminder heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.