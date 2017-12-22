Markstrom made 27 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.

Three of the goals conceded by Markstrom came on the power play. Since shutting out Carolina on Dec. 5, Markstrom has gone 1-4-0. In those five games, he's allowed five goals three times and three goals in each of the other two. The 6-foot-6 Swede can't be trusted right now.