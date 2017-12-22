Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up five again
Markstrom made 27 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.
Three of the goals conceded by Markstrom came on the power play. Since shutting out Carolina on Dec. 5, Markstrom has gone 1-4-0. In those five games, he's allowed five goals three times and three goals in each of the other two. The 6-foot-6 Swede can't be trusted right now.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...