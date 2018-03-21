Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up four goals in loss
Markstrom stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.
The losses continue to pile up for Vancouver's starting netminder, as he's now winless in his last five appearances. The 28-year-old drops to 18-26-6 on the season with a .909 save percentage. Given the team's struggles and Markstrom's lack of consistency, it's hard to trust the Swedish netminder in any fantasy format right now.
