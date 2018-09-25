Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up four in preseason defeat
Markstrom stopped 23 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Kings.
Markstrom kept his team in it through two periods, but Los Angeles salted it away by scoring two goals 42 seconds apart early in the third. The hulking Swede is one of the league's least exciting starters in net behind a rebuilding Canucks club.
