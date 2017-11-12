Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up three goals in loss to Sharks
Markstrom allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.
It's hard to point the finger at Markstrom, as the Sharks scored a shorthanded breakaway goal and then converted on a penalty shot later in the game. There's reason for concern, however, as Markstrom has lost three of his last four games and given up at least three goals in all of them. Markstrom was simply outdueled by Aaron Dell on Saturday and still owns a .91 save percentage on the season. The Canucks are struggling, so it might be hard for Markstrom to improve his 5-6-2 record until the team starts scoring more.
