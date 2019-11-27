Play

Contrary to a previous report, Markstrom (illness) won't start Wednesday's matchup against the Penguins, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom arrived at the Penguins' arena with a sickness, so Thatcher Demko will tend the road twine. The 29-year-old will look to get healthy for this weekend's home-and-home series against Edmonton.

