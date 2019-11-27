Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Goalie change against Penguins
Contrary to a previous report, Markstrom (illness) won't start Wednesday's matchup against the Penguins, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Markstrom arrived at the Penguins' arena with a sickness, so Thatcher Demko will tend the road twine. The 29-year-old will look to get healthy for this weekend's home-and-home series against Edmonton.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting against Penguins•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shootout win in DC•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Snaps skid despite heavy workload•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tagged for six goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.