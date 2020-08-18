Markstrom will tend the twine in Monday's Game 4 contest against the Blues, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Despite taking the overtime loss in Game 3, Markstrom posted a strong performance, turning aside 46-of-49 shots. For the series, he's recorded a 2.39 GAA and .932 save percentage.
