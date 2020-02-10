Markstrom will get the home start Monday versus the Predators, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Markstrom is on a three-game skid where he has posted an .882 save percentage and 4.41 GAA. The team's sticking with him, though, and this is a favorable matchup to get back on track. The Predators rank 21st with 2.92 goals per game, and they haven't surpassed to goals at in their own barn since Dec. 23.