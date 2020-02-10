Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding cage Monday
Markstrom will get the home start Monday versus the Predators, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Markstrom is on a three-game skid where he has posted an .882 save percentage and 4.41 GAA. The team's sticking with him, though, and this is a favorable matchup to get back on track. The Predators rank 21st with 2.92 goals per game, and they haven't surpassed to goals at in their own barn since Dec. 23.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Not sharp versus Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Doomed by early deficit•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease against Wild•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bounced by Bruins•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.