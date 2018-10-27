Markstrom will start Saturday's home game versus Pittsburgh, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

After a rough two-game stretch, Markstrom responded with consecutive solid outings. Having won his last two starts, the Swedish netminder will look to make it three in a row against Sid and the Penguins. Pittsburgh enters Saturday's contest having won three straight and sits fourth in the league with 35 goals scored.