Markstrom will draw the start for Sunday's tilt against the Oilers, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom will face the Oilers for the second night in a row after stopping 28 shots in a 5-2 win Saturday. The 29-year-old Swede owns a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage in 17 appearances this season.

