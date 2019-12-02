Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding crease Sunday
Markstrom will draw the start for Sunday's tilt against the Oilers, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Markstrom will face the Oilers for the second night in a row after stopping 28 shots in a 5-2 win Saturday. The 29-year-old Swede owns a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage in 17 appearances this season.
