Markstrom work between the pipes Thursday against the Bruins in Boston, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom's road stats aren't overly appealing in the early going, as he's posted just a 3.38 GAA and .895 save percentage away from Rogers Arena. He's fared much better recently, posting a 1.85 GAA and .938 save percentage in his last two road starts. It may be difficult to replicate that success against a Bruins team sporting a plus-13 goal differential over six home contests this season.