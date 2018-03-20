Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding goal Tuesday
Markstrom will rough up the visiting crease Tuesday against the Golden Knights.
Markstrom enters Tuesday's matchup riding a four-game losing streak. While the first two left him hardly to blame -- allowing three goals combined -- he has surrendered seven combined in his last two. The 28-year-old netminder hasn't played as poorly this season as his 18-25-6 record would suggest. owning a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage that sits right around the league. However, those could take a hit Thursday against a Vegas club averaging 3.58 goals per game at home this season.
