Markstrom gave up three goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Markstrom had a 4-1 lead to work with in the third period, but two Kevin Fiala goals made the final look closer than it actually was. The 30-year-old Markstrom has given up five goals on 65 combined shots in two games to start the series. The Swede will look to grab a series lead for the Canucks in Thursday's Game 3.