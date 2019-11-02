Markstrom allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Markstrom did a good job of keeping his team in the game, while John Gibson did just about everything to smother the Canucks' offense. Markstrom dipped to 5-2-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage in nine games. The Swedish goalie hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 5, but he'll likely give way to Thatcher Demko for Saturday's game against the Sharks.