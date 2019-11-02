Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Helps earn point versus Ducks
Markstrom allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Markstrom did a good job of keeping his team in the game, while John Gibson did just about everything to smother the Canucks' offense. Markstrom dipped to 5-2-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage in nine games. The Swedish goalie hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 5, but he'll likely give way to Thatcher Demko for Saturday's game against the Sharks.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Well-supported in win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start against L.A.•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Lit up for five goals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns fourth straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.