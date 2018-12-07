Markstrom made 26 saves to stun the Predators by a 5-3 score Thursday.

Two of the goals against Markstrom came in the third period, after Vancouver had already assumed firm control with a 5-1 lead. While this was a pleasant surprise, Markstrom is still just 2-6-2 in his past 10 starts and is best avoided outside of the most favorable matchups.

