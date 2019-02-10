Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Impressive win over Flames
Markstrom was busy, stopping 44 of 47 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Flames on Saturday.
Making his seventh consecutive start, Markstrom was locked in, keeping his team in the game against an onslaught of Flames shots. Markstrom improves to 21-15-6 with a 2.81 GAA and a .910 save percentage. With Thatcher Demko (knee) out for about another week, Markstrom should continue to see the bulk of the starts in the Canucks' crease.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting seventh straight game•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses again on road•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Saddled with loss in DC•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes tough loss in Philly•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting second straight night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...