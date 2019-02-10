Markstrom was busy, stopping 44 of 47 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Flames on Saturday.

Making his seventh consecutive start, Markstrom was locked in, keeping his team in the game against an onslaught of Flames shots. Markstrom improves to 21-15-6 with a 2.81 GAA and a .910 save percentage. With Thatcher Demko (knee) out for about another week, Markstrom should continue to see the bulk of the starts in the Canucks' crease.