Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In action against Los Angeles
Markstrom will be in goal for Thursday's clash with the Kings.
Whether Markstrom plays the entire game remains to be seen, but he will at least begin the contest in the crease. In his first full season as the No. 1, the netminder struggled with a 23-26-7 record, 2.71 GAA and .912 save percentage. If the Swede continues to underperform this year, the club could give Anders Nilsson some additional games.
