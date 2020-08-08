Markstrom will start in goal versus the Wild in Friday's Game 4, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Markstrom posted a 27-save shutout Thursday to give the Canucks a chance to end the series with one more win. The Swede is 2-1 with a .946 save percentage in three games versus the Wild.
