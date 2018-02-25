Markstrom will get the starting nod for Sunday's game against Arizona, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

This is Markstrom's first start since Feb. 14, but he was able to save all eight shots in relief Friday against Vegas. Still, the 28-year-old has put up a .912 save percentage since the New Year, but hasn't been getting offensive support and has only won six of the 16 contests he's appeared in over that span. Sunday's game will be a quality chance for Markstrom to get his name in the win column however, as Arizona averages the second fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.39) and ranks 26th in shots on goal per game (30).