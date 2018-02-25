Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In crease Sunday
Markstrom will get the starting nod for Sunday's game against Arizona, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
This is Markstrom's first start since Feb. 14, but he was able to save all eight shots in relief Friday against Vegas. Still, the 28-year-old has put up a .912 save percentage since the New Year, but hasn't been getting offensive support and has only won six of the 16 contests he's appeared in over that span. Sunday's game will be a quality chance for Markstrom to get his name in the win column however, as Arizona averages the second fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.39) and ranks 26th in shots on goal per game (30).
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...