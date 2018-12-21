Markstrom cruised to a 5-1 home win over the Blues on Thursday, denying 29 of 30 shots in the process.

Markstrom, a goalie in his ninth NHL season, is on pace to meet the 30-win threshold for the first time in his career. A casual fantasy hockey player might scoff at his ratios (2.94 GAA and .906), but remember, league-wide scoring is up this year, and the Vancouver skaters seem to be at their collective best whenever the 6-foot-6, 196-pound netminder is on puck patrol.