Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal against Vegas
Markstrom will scratch up the crease as Saturday's home starter against the Golden Knights.
This will be a grudge match for the Swede, as the Golden Knights shut out the Canucks with Markstrom in goal in Vegas this past Sunday. Still, he kicked aside 45 of 48 shots in that intense outing, and Markstrom has maintained a robust .931 save percentage since his first start in February -- a span of 14 games. All told, you could do worse on Saturday's 12-game slate.
