Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Thursday's Game 3 versus Minnesota, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Markstrom was tested early and often during Tuesday's Game 2, but he was up to the task, making 32 saves on 35 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The Wild's offense has been clicking through the first two games of the series, having scored three goals in each contest, so Markstrom will need to stay sharp in order for the Canucks to have a shot at taking a 2-1 series lead Thursday.
