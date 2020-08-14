Markstrom will tend the twine for Friday's Game 2 showdown with the Blues, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Markstrom was terrific in the Game 1 victory, stopping 29-of-31 shots in the big 5-2 victory. He's caught fire since the NHL returned to play, recording a 2.21 GAA and .928 save percentage alongside a 4-1-0 record since the play-in round began. The 30-year-old has a strong lock on the Canucks' No. 1 goaltender job.