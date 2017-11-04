Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Saturday
Markstrom will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Penguins, Steve Ewen of The Province reports.
Markstrom has been dialed in recently, registering an exceptional 1.32 GAA and .947 save percentage over his last three starts, but he's posted a disappointing 1-1-1 record over that span due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. The Swedish backstop will look to stay sharp Saturday and pick up his fourth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's gone 4-5-1 on the road this season.
