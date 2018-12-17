Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers on Sunday, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom will be between the pipes on back-to-back nights after stopping 31 of 32 shots against the Flyers on Saturday. The netminder is riding a four-game winning streak, but will face the difficult task of shutting down Connor McDavid and company.

