Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Sunday
Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers on Sunday, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.
Markstrom will be between the pipes on back-to-back nights after stopping 31 of 32 shots against the Flyers on Saturday. The netminder is riding a four-game winning streak, but will face the difficult task of shutting down Connor McDavid and company.
