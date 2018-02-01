Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Thursday
Markstrom will patrol the crease Thursday against the Blackhawks.
Markstrom set aside 27 of the 30 shots he faced Tuesday against Colorado, earning his fourth victory in his last six starts. The 28-year-old netminder returns to the cage Thursday, squaring off against a Blackhawks squad that's won five straight road games.
