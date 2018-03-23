Markstrom will get the starting nod in Chicago on Thursday night, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom has lost his last five starts, giving up 14 goals, including 11 in his last three. The 28-year-old Swede owns an unsightly 18-26-6 record with a .909 save percentage. He still owns the starting job, mostly because Anders Nilsson hasn't been any better. Markstrom isn't really a safe play, especially against a Chicago offense that can get hot fast.