Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Thursday
Markstrom will get the starting nod in Chicago on Thursday night, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Markstrom has lost his last five starts, giving up 14 goals, including 11 in his last three. The 28-year-old Swede owns an unsightly 18-26-6 record with a .909 save percentage. He still owns the starting job, mostly because Anders Nilsson hasn't been any better. Markstrom isn't really a safe play, especially against a Chicago offense that can get hot fast.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers another loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stiff test against Sharks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Absorbs third straight loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...