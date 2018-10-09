Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Tuesday
Markstrom will get the starting nod on the road against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
After a commanding Opening Night performance in which Markstrom allowed just two goals on 35 shots, the netminder struggled versus Calgary on Saturday by giving up five to the Flames. The Canucks are heading into just their second game of a six-game road trip, so don't be surprised to see Anders Nilsson make a start at some point, even though the team won't face and back-to-backs.
