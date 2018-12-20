Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal versus Blues
Markstrom will start Thursday's home matchup with St. Louis.
Markstrom should be coming into Thursday's clash fresh, after getting the night off versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The netminder is riding a five-game winning streak during which he has posted a phenomenal 1.80 GAA. In his previous meeting with the Blues, the Swede gave up just one goal on 23 shots.
