Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Wednesday
Markstrom will defend the home goal Wednesday against the Rangers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom has posted a pair of impressive outings between the pipes in his last two starts, allowing a combined three goals between them. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling Wednesday against a Rangers club that shipped away a lot of talent at the trade deadline Monday.
