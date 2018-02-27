Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In net again Monday
Markstrom will guard the cage Monday against Colorado, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The 28-year-old is fresh off one of his better efforts of the season Sunday, as he shut down Arizona by stopping 41 of 42 shots in a 3-1 victory. In fact ever since he posted a shutout Feb. 11 against Dallas, Markstrom's only allowed five goals on 94 shots throughout four appearances, and seems to be dialed in between the pipes. On the other side, Colorado is currently slumping and have only collected three points in their last five games, scoring just nine goals during the span as well, but have found offensive success throughout the season -- they still rank 10th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.05).
