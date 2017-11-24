Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In net against Devils
Markstrom has been pegged as the road starter Friday versus the Devils.
Markstrom got off to a good start to the season, but recently he's been playing more in line with his career numbers. Over his last six outings, he's posted a 3.19 GAA and a .901 save percentage.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns victory against Philadelphia•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Set for Tuesday start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Surrenders four goals to Golden Knights•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Returns to crease Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up three goals in loss to Sharks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Saturday in San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...