Markstrom will defend the visitors' net Friday against the Hurricanes, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

Markstrom continues to see the bulk of the work in the goal crease, but his results have varied between the pipes of late. He's dropped each of his last two outings in front of the cage, looking to break that trend Friday evening against a Hurricanes club averaging just 2.42 goals per game at home this season.