Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In net Saturday
Markstrom will start Saturday in Buffalo,Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
The Canucks will be happy to head back up north after a brutal two-game trip to the state of Florida, in which they were outscored 14-4. Markstrom was shelled for six goals in less than two periods by Tampa Bay in the first of those games. That clunker snapped a six-game winning streak, and the Swedish netminder will look to start a new streak against a Sabres team that's averaging just 2.89 goals per game.
