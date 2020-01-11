Markstrom will start Saturday in Buffalo,Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

The Canucks will be happy to head back up north after a brutal two-game trip to the state of Florida, in which they were outscored 14-4. Markstrom was shelled for six goals in less than two periods by Tampa Bay in the first of those games. That clunker snapped a six-game winning streak, and the Swedish netminder will look to start a new streak against a Sabres team that's averaging just 2.89 goals per game.