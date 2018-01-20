Markstrom will guard the visiting net Saturday against the Oilers.

Markstrom has thrived in the blue paint during the last couple of contests, stopping all but two pucks sent his way in each of the two games to pick up a couple of victories. He will attempt to extend that streak to three games Saturday, taking on an Oilers club that's tied with the Blue Jackets for the fewest goals per game (1.57) in January.