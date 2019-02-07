Markstrom will be between the pipes Thursday in Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom is coming off back-to-back road losses but will get a chance to get back in the win column Thursday. This makes for a tougher matchup than expected, as the Blackhawks are on fire right now, winning five straight games while scoring 28 goals in the process.

More News
Our Latest Stories