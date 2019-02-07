Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Thursday
Markstrom will be between the pipes Thursday in Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom is coming off back-to-back road losses but will get a chance to get back in the win column Thursday. This makes for a tougher matchup than expected, as the Blackhawks are on fire right now, winning five straight games while scoring 28 goals in the process.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Saddled with loss in DC•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes tough loss in Philly•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting second straight night•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Monday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Captures 20th victory•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Penciled in against Avs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...