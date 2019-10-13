Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Limits Flyers to two goals
Markstrom stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Markstrom once again played well, but an Oskar Lindblom goal prevented the Swedish netminder from finishing the job in regulation. Markstrom is 2-2-0 with a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage through four starts this season. Markstrom will probably start again at home Tuesday versus the Red Wings, as coach Travis Green will likely want to ride the hot hand.
