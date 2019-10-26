Markstrom allowed five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Markstrom had a four-goal lead at one point, but a three-goal third period served to erase the advantage. The Swedish netminder then allowed two tallies in the shootout to complete the collapse. Markstrom had allowed exactly two goals in each of his last five games, so he was due to have a rough outing. For the year, the 29-year-old is 4-2-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He's started three straight games -- Thatcher Demko may be due for a turn in the blue paint soon.