Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Lit up for five goals
Markstrom allowed five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Markstrom had a four-goal lead at one point, but a three-goal third period served to erase the advantage. The Swedish netminder then allowed two tallies in the shootout to complete the collapse. Markstrom had allowed exactly two goals in each of his last five games, so he was due to have a rough outing. For the year, the 29-year-old is 4-2-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He's started three straight games -- Thatcher Demko may be due for a turn in the blue paint soon.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns fourth straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Red Wings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Big performance in return•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Set for all-Swedish goalie duel•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Returns from leave of absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.