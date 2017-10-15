Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Looks shaky in loss to Calgary
Markstrom gave up five goals on 27 shots in Saturday's loss to the Flames.
Markstrom started the season with a bang, but he hasn't looked great recently in back-to-back losses. The 27-year-old has the opportunity to emerge as the go-to-guy in Vancouver this year, but he'll need to overcome the consistency issues that have hampered him in the past. The potential is there for Markstrom to be a valuable fantasy asset, but the team could turn to newcomer Anders Nilsson if he continues to struggle.
