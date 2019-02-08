Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses again on road
Markstrom allowed four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.
This was Markstrom's third consecutive road loss, and he's now 1-3-1 over his last five starts. With Thatcher Demko (knee) on injured reserve, expect Markstrom to start against Calgary on Saturday with Michael DiPietro serving as the team's backup.
