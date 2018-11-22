Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses fifth straight in regulation
Markstrom allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
In the first 12 games of the season, Markstrom went 7-3-2 despite a .898 save percentage. That win-loss record obviously wasn't sustainable with that save percentage, and with another slight dip in the category, Markstrom has lost six straight, including five consecutive in regulation. In those last five games, he also owns a .893 save percentage and 3.89 GAA. The positive start with his record is completely gone, as Markstrom now leads the NHL with eight regulation losses.
