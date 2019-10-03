Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses first start of 2019-20
Markstrom turned aside 19 of 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday.
The Canucks' netminder limited Edmonton to a single goal over the first 50 minutes, but the hosts were able to find the back of the net twice over the final 10 minutes to seal the win Wednesday. It figures to be a tough year for Markstrom who is expected to get the lion's share of starts for a Vancouver team in the midst of a rebuild.
